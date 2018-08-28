OREGON / WINDSOR—Gerald W. “Jerry” Sholts, age 71, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. He was born on Sept. 23, 1946, in Stoughton, the son of William and Maxine (Olsen) Sholts. Jerry graduated from Oregon High School, Class of 1964. He was united in marriage to Loretta Bitterman on Sept. 14, 1969.
Jerry and Loretta enjoyed traveling and had many wonderful years together before her death in 2014. He worked for Marshall Erdman and Associates for over 54 years. Jerry began his career working in the Virgin Islands, building a Peace Corp camp. He was very proud of all the projects that he helped create. It was through his hard work and dedication, that Jerry earned the title of President of Erdman Holdings. Jerry was considered a 5th sibling to the Erdman family. He enjoyed sports, especially baseball, as well as hunting and fishing, or just simply being outdoors. Jerry continued this love, when he and Sandra would go RV’ing. He was a skilled craftsman and enjoyed woodworking; he could build anything.
Jerry is survived by daughter, Julie (Roger) Frank; son, Jim Sholts; grandchildren, Jared and Jessica Sholts; his partner, Sandra Theiler and her three sons; siblings, Jacie (Paul) Smith, Janice (Bill “Moose”) Durkin, Jim R. (Teresa) Sholts, John (Linda) Sholts and Jeff (Laurie) Sholts; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Loretta.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
