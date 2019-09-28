FENNIMORE - Patrick Shirley, age 91, of Fennimore, Wis. passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Divine Care Rehabilitation in Fennimore with his wife of 66 years, Caroline by his side.
Patrick was born on May 18, 1928, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated from Franklin High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. After high school, he enlisted in the Army and served as a paratrooper. He married Caroline Tallman in Marion, Iowa on Sept. 5, 1953. Patrick graduated from Cornell College. After graduation, he was recalled from the reserves to serve his country during the Korean War. He earned the following military medals, World War II Victory Medal, Army of Occupation Medal Japan, Parachutist Badge and Glider Badge.
He would later go on to a career in academics where his first job came as an English teacher at Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa where he also started the wrestling program. In 1963, Patrick moved the family to Fennimore, Wis. where he purchased a dairy farm and began work at Platteville High School teaching and coached wrestling. Patrick would later move on to West Grant high school where he became a Guidance Counselor. While pursuing a career in both teaching and farming, he attained his Master’s Degree from Winona State, Winona, Minn.
Patrick was an avid reader, learner, and lover of all animals. His hobbies included showing rabbits, raising goats, chickens, ducks, geese, gardening, and farming. Animals on the farm included Guernsey and Ayrshire cows, goats, sheep, pigs, horses and too many dogs to name.
He was preceded in death by his step-father, George P. Hixenbaugh; mother, Mary Hixenbaugh; mother-in-law, Augustine Tallman; and son, TJ Shirley.
He is survived by his wife, Caroline Shirley. Children, Teresa McElree of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, George of Fennimore, Shaun (Kristie) DeForest and Vallerie Lynn of Dubuque, Iowa.
Grandchildren, Sandy Leffler, Kevin Helms, Karen Marshall, Ryan Eisele, Eric Eisele, Mari Shirley, Jacob Shirley, Sarah Shirley, Sawyer Heiman, Tyce Shirley, Kale Shirley, Tess Shirley, Cameron Shirley, Josh Shirley, Marissa Fliss, Bryce Lynn, and Chase Lynn. He has nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral service to celebrate the life of Patrick Shirley will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore with burial to follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www. larsonfuneralhomes.com
