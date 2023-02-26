April 13, 1930 – Feb. 23, 2023

MADISON — Shirley Mae Sartori, age 92, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

She was born on April 13, 1930, in Kendall and was the second of seven daughters of Edward and Annette (Rhodes) Kolowrat. Shirley married Dr. Robert C. Sartori on August 8, 1953, at St. Joseph’s Church in Kendall, Wis., and was married for 60 years. Shirley graduated from the College of St. Scholastica with a BA of Education and taught at many grade schools in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Shirley was active in her community through volunteer work into her mid-80s. She taught CCD for 35 years at Sacred Hearts, was president of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Wisconsin AVMA. She was also very active in her husband’s Veterinary practice in Sun Prairie for over 40 years.

She is survived by her eight children: Greg, Tom, Mary, Carol (Thomas), Ed, Rose, Tim and Jim (Lori). She has five grandchildren: Wesley, Wayne, Emerald, Patrick and Charlie; one great-granddaughter, Riley; and her sister, Arline (Ron) Rowden. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; their infant twin sons, John and Joseph; and five of her sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie. Father Thomas Kelley will preside. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Saturday.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley’s name be made to Sacred Hearts School, 219 Columbus St.

