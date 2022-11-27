Dec. 1, 1936—Oct. 16, 2022

STOUGHTON—Shirley Jane Olson, age 85, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Azura Memory Care. She was born on Dec. 1, 1936, in Sommerville, Mass., the daughter of George and Gertrude (Butcher) Fifield.

Shirley married Robert Olson on Jan. 1, 1956, in Sommerville. She worked at Buck’s Pizza and then as a claims adjustor for General Casualty Insurance Company until her retirement.

She loved cooking, knitting, bowling and swimming. She was a giver at heart and was always ready to help others at any time.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Robert Sr.; two daughters, Michelle (Jose) Diaz and Susan (Lucky Slike) Schmudlach; son, Robert L. (Kay) Olson Jr.; nine grandchildren, Jason (Megan) Diaz, Jesse (Jennifer) Diaz, Chelci Olson, Andrew (Jenny) Schmudlach, Wade Schmudlach, Wyatt Schmudlach, Elise (Daniel) Rochford, Erica (Jaylen Plummer) Olson and Carly Olson; eight great-grandchildren, Ada Diaz, Cruz Diaz, Hayes Diaz, Alexa Diaz, Bella Diaz, Collin Hughes, Avery Hughes and Eowyn Schmudlach; and sister, Susan Ruleman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Benny Fifield and James Fifield; and four sisters, Marilyn Peters, Ruthie Gullage, Dot Fifield and Diane Holdaway.

A memorial service will be held at GRACE AND TRUTH BIBLE CHURCH, 109 Spring St., Cambridge, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

