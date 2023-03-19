April 14, 1933—March 14, 2023
MADISON—Shirley Hazel Brooks, age 89, of Madison, passed on to her eternal home Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
A funeral service will be held at EASTSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2310 Independence Lane, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, with Pastor Peter Schlicht presiding. Burial will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Baraboo, at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Visitation will be held at the church from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Eastside Lutheran Church, Lakeside Lutheran High School or Carbone Cancer Center. Shirley’s family wishes to thank the staff of Prairie Gardens Assisted Living and Agrace HospiceCare for the care they gave.
A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
