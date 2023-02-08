Sept. 15, 1927—Feb. 6, 2023

MONTTELLO—Shirley Arlene Schernecker, age 95, of Montello, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage.

Shirley was born in Waterloo on September 15, 1927, to Eric and Alta (Schroeder) Ziebell. She graduated from Waterloo High School in 1945, and married the love of her life, Frederick “Fritz” Schernecker on July 17, 1948. Together they owned and operated a dry-cleaning business for 35 years in Sun Prairie. Fritz preceded Shirley in death on September 23, 2015.

Shirley and Fritz bought a cottage in Montello in 1965, and then retired there in 1989. Shirley was a member of the local Red Hatters Club, Lions and volunteered in several organizations. She loved to sing in the church choir and was active at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Montello. Fritz and Shirley loved to go dancing. Shirley also enjoyed playing piano, singing, dancing, baking, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Shirley will be remembered for her special talent to play piano by ear and could play any song on the piano if you gave her the melody.

Shirley is survived by her two daughters: Lisa (Jerry) Spears and Tracy (Jim) Potter; and five grandchildren: Tricia (Russell) Rought, Jason Riddle, Dan Harwood, Mikayla (Andrew) Smalley and Bronson Potter. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Sapphire, Eon, Camryn and Andie; and her sister, Betty Dunneisen of Waterloo; as well as other extended family members.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fritz; daughter, Christine

Schernecker; and brother-in-law, Fritz Dunneisen.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Shirley Schernecker will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Montello. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Father Bill Nolan will preside and private family inurnment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to The Residences of Forest Lane, 253 Forest Lane, Montello, WI, 53949.

Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is Honored to be serving the family (www.CrawfordFH.com).