Shirley Ann Emhoff

July 20, 1945 – Aug. 3, 2023

BARABOO - Shirley Ann Emhoff, age 78, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at her residence.

Shirley was born on July 20, 1945, in Baraboo, the daughter of the late Ervin and Salomie (Rudolph) Emhoff. She attended Baraboo High School and on Dec. 10, 1965, was united in marriage to Victor Herman Kaldenberg in North Freedom.

Shirley had been employed at Darrow's Supermarket, K-Mart, Isenberg's Hardware, Jefferson Meadows, and with her self-employed house cleaning business.

She was a past board member of the Mid-Continent Railway Museum in North Freedom, and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Rock Springs. Shirley enjoyed reading, playing cards with friends and family and visiting with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her two sons: Brian (Pamela) Kaldenberg of Baraboo, and Ken (Shelby Mitchell) Kaldenberg of Reedsburg; nine grandchildren: Dustyn, Kyra, Kyle, Mychelle, Kayla, Erik, Daisha, Cameron and Jacob; 10 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Al Bortles; and other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by infant twin daughters: Carrie and Karen; sister, Carol Bortles; and a brother, Paul (Lois) Emhoff.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., in Baraboo, with Pastor David Karol officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Inurnment will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom.