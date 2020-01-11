Shippy, Jean Ellen (Babler)

MIDDLETON - Jean Ellen (Babler) Shippy, age 73, of Middleton passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Brookdale Madison West. She was born Nov. 11, 1946, in Monroe, Wis., the daughter of the late Herman and Emma (Wyss) Babler. Jean attended Monticello High School. She was very active in high school plays and drama, playing the oboe in band, she was a cheerleader throughout her years in school, she was a majorette and participated on the prom committee and court. Jean married Ronnie Shippy on Sept. 14, 1968, at Zwingli United Church of Christ in Monticello, Wis. They were high school sweethearts and were blessed with 51 years of marriage together. Jean was a medical secretary with the UW Psychiatry Department for over 30 years. Jean enjoyed yearly summer vacations relaxing at a cabin on the lake in St. Germain, Wis. She also enjoyed many casino adventures with Ronnie, her sister, Bev, and other friends. Jean had a passion for golden retrievers and loved her dogs Bijou and Scooter. Jean and family rarely missed a Friday night fish fry. Jean was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and aunt.