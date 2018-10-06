Try 1 month for 99¢

COTTAGE GROVE—Mary Shimpach (Devlin), age 75, of Cottage Grove, Wis., passed away on Oct. 3, 2018, at her home. She was born on Nov. 20, 1942, in Boscobel Wis., the daughter of Frank and Margret Devlin.

Mary is survived by her sons, Johnny, Randy and David (Julie) Shimpach; grandchildren, Abra, Lucas, Eric, Jacob, Brandon and Jaylyn Shimpach; great-grandchildren, Alanea and Dakota Sudgen; and sister, Ann Frise. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Margret Devlin; and her brother, David (Judy) Devlin.

A celebration of life will be held at the SPRINGS OF HOPE FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 901 Femrite Drive, Monona, Wis., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

