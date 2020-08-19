Shimko, Dorothy Jane (Marker)

Dorothy gardened all her life, especially organic gardening, freezing and canning thousands of quarts of home-grown food for the family. From the time she was a young homemaker, her home often smelled of freshly baked bread, cake, pie, cookies, and homemade soup and noodles.

In 1988 Dorothy and Amos retired to Brodhead, Wis. After Amos passed away in 2014, Dorothy found another calling in music ministry at Woods Crossing Woods Point. Playing the piano by ear, she delighted the residents in regularly scheduled “sing-alongs.” Residents looked forward to these music sessions where they could request their favorite songs.

Dorothy is survived by five children, Deanna (Charles), Dale, Darl (Jacque), Dawn and Devin (Carrie); six grandchildren, Deborah, Gretchen, Heather, Lexi, Darien and Bryce; nine great-grandchildren; as well as four brothers, James, Albert, George and Earl; and two sisters, Arlene and Wanetta. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Amos; her sister, Alice; infant sisters, Aleta and Thelma; and brothers, Glendall, Wilmer, and John.

The family wishes to thank the staffs of UW Health Carbone Cancer Center, Madison; Woods Crossing Woods Point, Brodhead; and Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville, for their care and compassion.