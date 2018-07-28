MADISON—Seventy-six years ago, in a small town in Taiwan, an angel presented a beautiful infant girl, Kuny Chiu-Jen, to Dr. and Mrs. T. H. Lin. As the only daughter among four sons, her parents and brothers cherished her. Following traditional Asian customs of the 1940’s and 50’s, she received music and cultural lessons, in addition to her schoolwork. To the delight of her parents, Kuny became an accomplished pianist as well as a coloratura soprano. However, she had an agile, flexible mind to mirror her lyric operatic voice and she pursued her own ambitions.
During a time when strong, career minded women weren’t fashionable, she pursued degrees in higher education, and developed an interest in business. A loving daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother, Kuny found time for her family as well as graduating from UW-Madison, and building a successful real estate company. She will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and expressive sense of humor. Kuny touched many people through her words of encouragement, and her penchant for small gifts of candy and chocolate, and if one was lucky, a batch of her famous sugar cookies.
But life is a gift accorded to us temporarily, and she filled the width and depth of her life completely and fully. On July 25, 2018, Kuny returned to the mountains and seas and villages of her youth; to the company of her parents who preceded her years ago, never to be forgotten, always to be missed for her quicksilver laughter and the bright songs in the concert halls of her eyes.