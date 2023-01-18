COLUMBUS - Sheryl Ann Schabel, 60, of Columbus died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at her home.

Sheryl was employed as a high school administrative assistant with the Madison School District since 1988.

Sheryl is survived by her husband, Andy; their children: Hershel (Jamie) Miller, Dorothea (Kevin) Janisch, Christina Stanek (special friend Mike), Bradley Schabel, Justine (Bryce) Toles, Erica Stanek (special friend Tarl), and Nicholas Schabel (fiancee Justine); 12 grandchildren; siblings: Debra Meshke, Pamela (Richard) Schinigoi, and Kevin (Natasha) Meshke; other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Columbus on Monday, January 23, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow 12:00 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jerome Parish in Columbus.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.