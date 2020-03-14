Sherry, Toby E.

You have free articles remaining.
MADISON - Toby E. Sherry, age 92, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020 at Capitol Lakes Assisted Living. Due to external circumstances, Toby’s Celebration of life on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Capitol Lakes Retirement Community has been cancelled. The full obituary was published on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
608-249-8257
