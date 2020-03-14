Sherry, Toby E.

Sherry, Toby E.

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Toby E. Sherry, age 92, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020 at Capitol Lakes Assisted Living. Due to external circumstances, Toby’s Celebration of life on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Capitol Lakes Retirement Community has been cancelled. The full obituary was published on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

Sherry, Toby E.

Toby Sherry

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

608-249-8257

www.ryanfuneralservice.com

To send flowers to the family of Toby Sherry, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 28
Celebration of Life
Saturday, March 28, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Capitol Lakes - Grand Hall
333 W. Main Street
Madison, WI 53703
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics