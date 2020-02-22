Sherry, Toby E.

MADISON - Toby E. Sherry, age 92, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020, at Capitol Lakes Assisted Living. He was born on Oct. 30, 1927, to Dora (Sime) and Harold Sherry in Milwaukee, Wis. Toby moved to Madison as a child and attended Lakewood School and Wisconsin High. He served in the Navy during World War II, and after his service went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 1952, he married Margaret "Peggy" DesRochers, and they raised four children in Madison.

While in Madison, Toby worked for First Wisconsin National Bank (now U.S. Bank) for 37 years, and then served as the Wisconsin Banking Commissioner under Governor Tommy Thompson. Toby served on many boards locally and nationally, among them the American Bankers Association, Nation Mutual Benefit, YWCA, WPS, Private Industry Council, John A. Johnson Foundation, the University Book Store, Natural Resources Board, Hy Cite Corporations, Sand County Foundation, Monona Tube and Welding and Schoeps Ice Cream Company. He was a Trustee of the Village of Maple Bluff and president of Maple Bluff Country Club.