May 17, 1956 – Jan. 24, 2023

MADISON — Sherry L. Magli, age 66, of Madison, Wis., passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Sherry was born May 17, 1956, in Madison, Wis., to Marvin L. Sr. and Noreene Gladys (Tofthagen) Dilley. She was united in marriage to Steve Magli in May 1992, in Las Vegas, Nev. Sherry enjoyed gardening and taking care of all of her plants, inside and out. She would often times be found watching Steve’s softball games, or just walking hand in hand with Steve throughout their neighborhood. Sherry was a Packers fan, as well as a Badgers fan.

Sherry is survived by her husband, Steve; daughter, Jennifer Shapiro; son, Craig Shapiro; granddaughter, Paige Shapiro; sisters: Lori (Gene) Beattie, Barbara (Rick) Warner, and Tamra (Bob) Heinz; sisters-in-law: Gloria Dilley, Rhonda Dilley, and Joanne Dilley; Pam Mullins, Cindy Magli (Chuck), Marie Henry (Greg), Mary Leverentz (Eric); mother-in-law, Vivian Beckwith; and father-in-law, Edwin Magli. Sherry is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other family.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Bill, Rick, and Marvin Dilley; and a brother-in-law, Brian Mullins.

The family would like to send a special thank you to all of the hospice care workers that came into the home and helped Sherry and her family during this difficult time. And a very special thank you to Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg for helping all of us, especially Sherry, through this difficult time.

There will be no funeral services at this time. A memorial service is planned for May 29, 2023, at Tenney Park, Madison, Wis.