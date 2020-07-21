Sherry, Earl Orvin

MADISON/MCFARLAND — Earl Orvin Sherry, age 84, died peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Sunset Ridge Memory Care. Earl was born on the family farm outside of Readstown, Wis., on March 12, 1936, and was the fifth of six children of Albert and Gladys Sherry. He enjoyed his childhood farming with his Dad and loved to share stories of milking cows, raising tobacco, and baling hay. He attended the rural Spring Valley School and Readstown High School, where he played basketball and baseball. There he met Claramae "Johnnie" Hankins and they were married in 1954. This began his life-long career as a truck driver, as his first job was for Hankins Truck Line, hauling loads around the state and country. After his family moved to McFarland in 1962, he worked for Neuendorf Transportation for many years, and also for Carolina, Ruan, Cleary, North Farm, Natural Farms, and Hufcor Trucking.