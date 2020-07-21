Sherry, Earl Orvin

MADISON/MCFARLAND — Earl Orvin Sherry, age 84, died peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Sunset Ridge Memory Care. Earl was born on the family farm outside of Readstown, Wis., on March 12, 1936, and was the fifth of six children of Albert and Gladys Sherry. He enjoyed his childhood farming with his Dad and loved to share stories of milking cows, raising tobacco, and baling hay. He attended the rural Spring Valley School and Readstown High School, where he played basketball and baseball. There he met Claramae "Johnnie" Hankins and they were married in 1954. This began his life-long career as a truck driver, as his first job was for Hankins Truck Line, hauling loads around the state and country. After his family moved to McFarland in 1962, he worked for Neuendorf Transportation for many years, and also for Carolina, Ruan, Cleary, North Farm, Natural Farms, and Hufcor Trucking.
"Big E" made friends easily, he had a quick smile, easy laugh, and was kind to all. Spending time with family was the most important part of his life; we spent weekends back in the Kickapoo Valley visiting family, playing cards, or in the fall hunting deer and squirrel. He coached youth baseball, attended our games, concerts, plays, and then those of his grandkids. He attended McFarland Lutheran Church and was a proud blood donor throughout his life. Through AFS, Earl and Claramae welcomed many foreign students into our home. He enjoyed bowling, softball, playing cards, dancing, and Friday Night Fish Fries.
Earl loved to be outdoors, riding his motorcycle, his bike, or going for a walk. As a family we took many camping trips. He enjoyed traveling and took many trips out West, as well as to Branson for country music concerts and to Florida in the spring. A special favorite was skiing in Colorado with his grandson Carlos.
Earl will be deeply missed by his children, Myron, Rick, Paul, and Sandra and Tom Young. He loved being Grandpa to Carlos Marrero, Katie Potts, and Kayla Potts. His surviving family also includes his brother, Tommy (Marge) Sherry; sister, Janet Schipper; and sister-in-law, Ruth Sherry. Surviving Hankins family include Andy and Rhonda Hankins, and Sigurd Sherry. Family preceding him were his parents, Albert and Gladys Sherry, and Verl Sherry; Claramae Sherry, Albert (Sanford) Sherry, Arnie and Mabel Sherry, Grace and Roger Hammond, Ingrid and Don Motzer, Jim Schipper, Vivian and Lavon Guist, Shirley Sherry, Rosemary and Orland Aspenson, and Carolyn Sherry. Earl will be remembered fondly by nieces, nephews, and friends from around the world. His AFS kids include Jürgen of Austria, Allison of New Zealand, Angela of Venezuela, and Anni of Greece. Earl enjoyed many years with his dear friend, Marge Kalscheur, and we are grateful for the friends, travels, and times they shared before she passed in 2009.
Special thanks to the staff at Sunset Ridge who cared for our Dad, "Earl the Pearl." Alzheimers is a challenging disease, yet Dad was able to keep smiling and find happiness in many moments these last few years.
A graveside service celebrating Earl's life will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at noon at the READSTOWN CEMETERY in Readstown. Families and friends are welcome. Due to COVID-19 there will be no other funeral or visitation. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Wisconsin Chapter or McFarland Lutheran Church.
