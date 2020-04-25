Sherman, Robert "Bob" W.

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, Wis. 53590. Friends and family will be able to see Bob during this visitation time, but we ask that folks remain in their vehicles for the duration of the visiting hours.