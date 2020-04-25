Sherman, Robert "Bob" W.

SUN PRAIRIE - Robert “Bob” W. Sherman, age 70, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020.
Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, Wis. 53590. Friends and family will be able to see Bob during this visitation time, but we ask that folks remain in their vehicles for the duration of the visiting hours.
A Private Committal Service will take place at Bristol Lutheran Church in the Town of Bristol.
Cress Funeral Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
608-837-905
www.CressFuneralService.com
