BELLEVILLE / MADISON—Ray Sherman, age 95, a former Belleville resident, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at Sebring Assisted Living in Madison. He was born on June 29, 1923, the son of Ernest and Bertha (Lange) Sherman. Ray graduated from Evansville High School in 1942. On Dec. 2, 1942, he enlisted into the U.S. Army. Ray served in the European Theater and was captured at Anzio on Feb. 16, 1944. Ray successfully escaped the POW camp on his third attempt making it to the American lines in May of 1945. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in August of 1945.
After returning to Wisconsin he worked at Oscar Mayer and later at Pet Milk in Belleville, and New Glarus, Ray-O-Vac, Kelsch Machine, and Wisco Industries. In July of 1982, Ray retired from Wisco Industries after 28 years of service as a tool and die maker. Ray married Lendoris Evenson, on May 6, 1950, in Manitowoc, and they shared 68 years together.
In his retirement, Ray enjoyed traveling in his RV and spending the winter months in the Mission, Texas area. In Texas, he loved to scour the flea markets, dance, and share fellowship with many friends in the warmer weather. During summers in Belleville, he volunteered many hours building the retaining walls at the Belleville Memorial Veteran’s Park. Ray was a member of the DAV, VFW, and the Dupper-Smith American Legion Post No. 460 in Belleville.
Ray is survived by his wife, Lendoris; daughters, Rita Loftus and Sonjia (Mike Croft) Short; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and a sister.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, at the BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, with Pastor Bonnie VanOverbeke officiating. Inurnment will be in Sunset Memory Gardens in Madison. A gathering for relatives and friends will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at the BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME in Belleville.
The family is grateful for the kind and compassionate care provided to Ray during the past several months by the staff at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans’ Hospital (especially in the emergency room and on 7B), Sebring Assisted Living and Agrace HospiceCare.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. or the Belleville Memorial Veteran’s Park.
