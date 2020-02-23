Sheri Lee Born, 64, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM -Sheri Lee Born, 64, of Beaver Dam was welcomed home to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, February 21, 2020. On June 22, 2017, she was diagnosed with cancer and that was the start of the toughest challenge she had encountered in life. Sheri's faith was strong and from the moment she was diagnosed with cancer, she turned everything over to her Lord and Savior. She would say, "Let Go and Let God!"
She was born on July 20, 1955, in New Castle, Wyoming. The daughter of Virgil and Doris (Harrington) Winter. She graduated from Dodgeland High School, Juneau, on May 30, 1973. She married the love of her life, Allen A. Born on July 19, 1975, and was blessed with two amazing sons: Mark and Michael. Sheri's family was her life. She wanted to spend as much time with them as possible. She especially loved spending time with her two granddaughters; Emily and Reagan. They enjoyed baking and decorating cookies together. Playing card games was also one of their favorite pastimes.
Sheri loved being around people so her jobs at Rechek's Food Pride, Peace Lutheran Church and Sunnyside Hatchery were great outlets for that to happen. She also enjoyed the quieter times when taking long walks or sitting out in her gazebo in the summertime reading her devotionals or enjoying a good book.
She was fondly known as the "Purple Lady" because of her never-ending love for the color purple. When people would comment about her wearing purple on a daily basis, she would simply ask, "Is there any other color?" She will also be remembered as the "Card Lady." She kept the card companies open and the mail carriers busy delivering anniversary, birthday, get-well and encouraging cards to family and friends far and near. It was important to her to remember people on their special days or when they were going through difficult times.
She became involved in the Beaver Dam Hockey Association when her son, Michael, became a participant. She was a Team Manager for her son's team and spent countless hours, along with her husband, being very involved "Hockey Parents." She enjoyed seeing theatrical productions whether it was at the high school level or performances done by community theatres. She was a member of the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre and spent over thirty-five years involved with too many shows to count. She started out her theatre career helping out as an usher and moved her way up to helping behind the scenes, House Manager, Producing, Directing, and yes, even on stage.
Sheri loved working with children, which got her involved in the Tell-A-Tale productions through the theatre. She taught Sunday School and was a volunteer with the PAL's program through the Beaver Dam School District. She enjoyed spending time at the elderly care facilities visiting with the residents on a weekly basis and they, in turn, looked forward to her visits. She was always willing to help a family member, friend or neighbor by taking them to appointments, shopping or wherever they needed to go. You could always depend on her help. If you needed something done, you could ask her and be well-assured it would be taken care of.
It was Sheri's desire to be an organ donor, but cancer made that impossible. She instead took part in many clinical trials to help doctors and researchers find answers to help other cancer patients in the future.
Sheri will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Allen; two sons-Mark (Liberty Bell) of Beaver Dam, Michael of Mayville; granddaughters-Emily Rose Born and Reagan Bell Born; two sisters-Rebecca Csiacsek, Beaver Dam, Jackie (Donald) Cupery, Randolph; one brother-Edward Winter, Texas; mother-Doris Winter, Fall River; brother-in-law-Rick (June) Born, Beaver Dam; sister-in-law-Eileen (Richard) Burow, Bloomer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Virgil Winter; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Aaron and Beatrice Born; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for their care and support during this most difficult time.
Attending church services on a regular basis was very important to Sheri, and she took an active role in services whenever she could. She was a member of Trinity Church - United Methodist (308 Oneida St., Beaver Dam) where a funeral service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Cherie Forret officiating. A visitation will take prior to the service at church, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Highland Memorial Gardens, town of Trenton. To honor Sheri, please wear purple.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sheri's name may be directed to the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre, Trinity Church - United Methodist, or to the charity of your choice.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.