Sheri Lee Born, 64, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM -Sheri Lee Born, 64, of Beaver Dam was welcomed home to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, February 21, 2020. On June 22, 2017, she was diagnosed with cancer and that was the start of the toughest challenge she had encountered in life. Sheri's faith was strong and from the moment she was diagnosed with cancer, she turned everything over to her Lord and Savior. She would say, "Let Go and Let God!"

She was born on July 20, 1955, in New Castle, Wyoming. The daughter of Virgil and Doris (Harrington) Winter. She graduated from Dodgeland High School, Juneau, on May 30, 1973. She married the love of her life, Allen A. Born on July 19, 1975, and was blessed with two amazing sons: Mark and Michael. Sheri's family was her life. She wanted to spend as much time with them as possible. She especially loved spending time with her two granddaughters; Emily and Reagan. They enjoyed baking and decorating cookies together. Playing card games was also one of their favorite pastimes.

Sheri loved being around people so her jobs at Rechek's Food Pride, Peace Lutheran Church and Sunnyside Hatchery were great outlets for that to happen. She also enjoyed the quieter times when taking long walks or sitting out in her gazebo in the summertime reading her devotionals or enjoying a good book.