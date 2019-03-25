LAKE GENEVA - Agnes Ardyce "Blinky" Shepstone was born Jan. 15, 1935, at the family home in Randall Township, Kenosha, Wis., to Oliver William John and Cora Mae (née Hudson) Shepstone. Blinky passed away surrounded by her loving family at her daughter Lisa's home on Thursday, March 21, 2019.
Blinky was preceded in death by her son, Steven T. Davison; her parents, Oliver and Cora Shepstone; and her three brothers, Clayton M. Shepstone, Sheldon O. Shepstone and Glenn W. "Benny" Shepstone. She is survived by her son, Gerry S. Davison; her daughters, Shelly R. Davison (Tihomir "Ratko" Radanovic) and Lisa Shepstone (Ronald W.) Stroup. Her grandchildren are Jordan M. Davison, Samuel R. Davison, Madison M. Stroup and Iris A. Stroup. Blinky's surviving siblings are Audrey D. (Walter) Miller and Judy A. (Joel) Palma; she also leaves numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends.
A Celebration of Blinky's Life will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at STEINKE-LAZARCZYK FAMILY FUNERAL, 515 Center St., Lake Geneva, Wis., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Pastor Cathi Manthei will officiate. Internment will occur directly following the funeral service at the Mound Prairie Cemetery in Twin Lakes, Randall Township, Wis., on the Shepstone family plot.
The Davison, Radanovic, and Shepstone-Stroup families would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Cleveland Clinic Hospice Staff for the loving care and support of Blinky and family in her final days, and as she passed peacefully into her Lord's arms. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Blinky's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, Wis. is proudly serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.slfhlg.net.