MADISON - George W. Shepard, age 67, died on Friday, May 17, 2019. He was born on September 16, 1951 in Madison, to George and Olive (Ballweg) Shepard. He was a graduate of West High School in 1969. He received a BA Degree in English from the University of Wisconsin in Madison. George worked at the Memorial Library. He enjoyed watching sports and was interested in politics. He was a loving son, a loving brother and a loving friend. He was very generous. He was a talented writer. He had a nice smile. He is survived by a sister, Margaret Schmitz of Dubuque, Iowa; a brother-in-law, Dave; a niece, Julie; and many cousins. George was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Please send any memorials to Margaret Shepard Schmitz, 1317 Curtis Street, Dubuque, Iowa 5200