WAUNAKEE—Veronica (Fisher) Shelton, age 89 of Waunakee, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at the Waunakee Manor in Waunakee. She was born in 1929, to John and Elizabeth (Doyle) Stoltz in Ithaca Township, Richland County, Wis. Veronica grew up on a dairy farm with seven siblings, Edward, Leo, Mary, Marcella, Rose, Joseph and Lorraine. She attended St. Mary’s Grade School in Keyesville and graduated from Ithaca High School, where she was a cheerleader, on the debate team, and in choir.
She met her first husband Eugene Fisher, a Navy Veteran, at a dance and they were married at St. Mary’s, Keyesville in Nov. 1948. They had six children, Tom, Tim, Peggy, Debbie, Ruthie and Ted. They lived on a dairy farm until 1962, when they moved to Middleton.
Veronica worked at the New Pines restaurant in Middleton, and later at Delaney’s Restaurant in Madison. She also worked as a sales associate at J.C. Penny’s department store, West Towne Mall. Eugene died in 1981, after 33 years of marriage.
Veronica later married Bill Shelton in 1987, and her family grew until Bill died in 1997.
Family was and has always been the cornerstone of her life. She was most in her element hosting a family gathering. Veronica remained active for most of her life, she loved to dance, bowl, golf, play cards, and travel. Veronica was an active member of St. John’s Catholic Church where she volunteered distributing communion to the home bound. She also volunteered at the Waunakee Manor. Veronica will be remembered as a kind and compassionate women, with a passion for guiding and helping young people.
She is survived by her son, Tom (Jan) Fisher; daughter-in-law, Marge Brantmeyer; daughter, Peggy (Jerry) Jullie; daughter, Debbie (Kevin) Richardson; daughter, Ruthie (Christian) Milker; son, Ted Fisher; any many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Veronica was preceded in death by both spouses, Eugene Fisher, Bill Shelton; son, Tim Fisher; brothers, Ed, Leo and Joe; and sister, Marcella.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m., at ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee, with Monsignor James Gunn officiating. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in St. Bernard’s Cemetery in Middleton at 2:30 p.m.
A special thank you to Paulyn Ripp whose friendship and spiritual guidance brought comfort to Veronica and her family during the past few years.
In lieu of flowers, the family will be designating a memorial at a later date. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
