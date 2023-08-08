Shelley Kay (Anacker) Sattar

March 3, 1955 - July 9, 2023

RAMONA, CA - Shelley Kay (Anacker) Sattar passed away on July 9, 2023 in Ramona, CA, of Pancreatic Cancer.

She was born March 3, 1955, to Don and Idella (Zimmerman) Anacker, in Portage, WI.

She was a graduate of Portage High School, 1973 and a graduate of U. W. La Crosse, 1977.

In 1982 she married Wamiq Sattar of Bangladesh.

She leaves her husband, Wamiq; and daughter, Quill, of Ramona; her son, Kian, of San Jose; and her mother, Idella Anacker, of Portage.

Preceding her in death was her father, Don and brother, Garth.

A Silver Lake Cemetery Service, Portage, will be held at a later date.

"The time with you was too short.

The time without you will be too long."