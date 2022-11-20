 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheila Kay Joyce

Feb. 11, 1954 – Nov. 13, 2022

MADISON — Sheila Kay Joyce, age 68, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital with family and friends at her side. She was born on February 11, 1954, to Thomas and Marjorie (Nourse) Joyce in Richland Center, Wisconsin.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257

