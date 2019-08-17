MONONA - Patricia A. "Pat" Shedesky, age 86, of Monona, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital, after battling with kidney and heart failure.
Patricia was born on June 10, 1933, at her family home in Monroe County, the daughter of Vern and Anna Ziegler Rapp. Pat grew up and lived in Tomah. She married Richard Shedesky of Lacrosse and they moved to Madison. Sadly, Pat lost Richard to heart disease at a young age. She resided in Monona for 59 years with her two children, Michael and Ann.
Pat was a dedicated member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Monona and volunteered her time helping those less fortunate. She was an avid reader and also volunteered her time reading with students. Pat was a generous, compassionate, strong, intelligent, faithful person who worked very hard for her family and the community. She worked at Wisconsin Power and Light and later supervised two motor banks in Monona, retiring at the age of 79 with many accolades and great friends.
Patricia is survived by her son, Michael (Lisa) of Sun Prairie; and daughter, Ann of Monona.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank.
Pat will be missed greatly by all whom she shared her grace, kindness and wisdom. She lived by the Maya Angelou saying, "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."
Pat ended with the words, "Take care of each other." She was a true gift, especially to her children. Now, she can happily be in the loving arms of God at peace. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.