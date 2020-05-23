Sheahan, Coletta

ELKHORN - Coletta Sheahan, 98 of Sharon, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn.
Coletta was born in Chicago on June 18, 1921, the daughter of Nicholas Wagner and Anna O'Connor Wagner. She graduated from the Chicago Teachers College, and taught in the Chicago School System for five years. Coletta married the love of her life, Richard Sheahan, on June 11, 1949. Together they raised six children on their farm outside of Sharon. Coletta loved her family, and she loved the hundreds of children she taught as the Sharon Community School's kindergarten teacher from 1967 until 1989.
She is survived by her children Patrick (Helen) of Madison, Robert (Mary) of Delavan, Daniel (Sharon) of Saint Louis, Miss., Jerry of Naperville, Ill., David (Anne) of Lopburi, Thailand, and Mary of Madison. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren: Michelle (Steve) Heidbreder of Columbia, Miss., Jacob (Elaine) Sheahan of Saint Louis, Miss., Kimberly (Ramon) Sheahan-Davis of St Louis, Miss., James (Maggie) Sheahan of Phoenix, Ariz., Jon (Stephanie) Sheahan of Waukesha, Joe Sheahan of Chicago, Ill., Erin Sheahan of Chicago, Ill., Julia (Ben Thompson) Sheahan of Madison, Mark Sheahan of Phoenix, Ariz., Philip (Rose) Sheahan of Madison and Thomas Sheahan of Madison. Coletta is also survived by thirteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard Sheahan in 2007, and her grandson Michael Sheahan in 2008.
The family wishes to thank all of the staff at Lakeland Health Care Center for the exceptional, loving care they provided for Coletta.
Due to the current restriction on public gatherings a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Toynton Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Please share your memories of Coletta at https://www.nelsonfuneralhomes.com/obituary/coletta-sheahan/
For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171
