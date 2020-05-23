Sheahan, Coletta

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKHORN - Coletta Sheahan, 98 of Sharon, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn.

Coletta was born in Chicago on June 18, 1921, the daughter of Nicholas Wagner and Anna O'Connor Wagner. She graduated from the Chicago Teachers College, and taught in the Chicago School System for five years. Coletta married the love of her life, Richard Sheahan, on June 11, 1949. Together they raised six children on their farm outside of Sharon. Coletta loved her family, and she loved the hundreds of children she taught as the Sharon Community School's kindergarten teacher from 1967 until 1989.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

She is survived by her children Patrick (Helen) of Madison, Robert (Mary) of Delavan, Daniel (Sharon) of Saint Louis, Miss., Jerry of Naperville, Ill., David (Anne) of Lopburi, Thailand, and Mary of Madison. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren: Michelle (Steve) Heidbreder of Columbia, Miss., Jacob (Elaine) Sheahan of Saint Louis, Miss., Kimberly (Ramon) Sheahan-Davis of St Louis, Miss., James (Maggie) Sheahan of Phoenix, Ariz., Jon (Stephanie) Sheahan of Waukesha, Joe Sheahan of Chicago, Ill., Erin Sheahan of Chicago, Ill., Julia (Ben Thompson) Sheahan of Madison, Mark Sheahan of Phoenix, Ariz., Philip (Rose) Sheahan of Madison and Thomas Sheahan of Madison. Coletta is also survived by thirteen great grandchildren.