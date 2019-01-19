CROSS PLAINS - William Bentley "Bill" Shaw of Cross Plains, passed away Jan. 15, 2019, at age 92 at his home in Milestone Memory Care with his daughter Beth at his side. Bill was born Aug. 22, 1926 in Fort Sill, Okla., to Isaac Bentley and Laura Agnes Nye Shaw. He graduated from Benicia High School, UC Berkeley and Harvard University.
Bill was a hydrologist and worked around the world, including Bangladesh, Iran, Indonesia, and the Panama Canal.
He married Marie Mitchell in 1958. They had two children, Karl D. and Cynthia E. (Beth). In 1998, following Marie's death in 1996, he married Nancy Hansell.
He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia; and son-in-law, Ian Bird; and grandchildren, Jennifer and Christopher. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Maureen and Vivian; his son, Karl; his first wife, Marie; and second wife, Nancy.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at MILESTONE SENIOR LIVING, 1870 Market St., Cross Plains. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.