MADISON - Robert Lee Shaw "Bob Barker," age 72, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at his home in Madison. He was born on June 1, 1946, in Portage. Bob was a father, coach, outdoorsman, athlete, proud veteran, and role model. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing softball, gambling, and watching the Cubs. He was locally well known for his coaching in youth sports including; basketball, flag football, and baseball at East Madison little league.
He is survived by his wife Dixie (Schlough) Shaw; sons, Bob (Shawn) Shaw, Todd Shaw, and Jeff Shaw; daughters, Sue Shaw, and Missy (Michael) Shaw; nephew, Shannon Shaw; grandchildren, Ashley, Justin, Amber, Taylor, Bobby, Mackenzie, Aydric, and Maci, all of Madison. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Nadine and Maurice Shaw; and his sister, Denise Weishoff Shaw of Portage.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the VFW HALL, 5737 County Highway CV, Madison.
A special thanks to the Wisconsin Dialysis Center, and to all the doctors and nurses at Meriter and Heartland Hospice for your patience and loving care.
Bob is, and always will be revered, respected and loved by many.