MORRISONVILLE - Kirk Shaw, 69, of Morrisonville died Friday morning July 19, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family, his friends, and his dogs. Kirk was born March 25, 1950 in Arizona, the son of Patricia Mary Shaw and Robert Stanley Shaw. Kirk was a proud United States Marine and veteran of the Vietnam War where he attained the rank of Lance Corporal. A lifelong gun and rifle enthusiast, as well as N.R.A. member, he believed strongly in both his constitutional rights and the capacity for one person to help and protect others. “When in need”, succinctly summarizes his commitment to his friends and family as well as his sense of duty to help those in need of aid. He hid a gigantic heart behind a rough and tough exterior.
Kirk was an avid motorcycle rider, a true biker, and would spend as many hours as he could in the saddle of his Harley. His garage ever had motorcycles in it. Throughout his life he loved animals, especially dogs and saw to their care and well-being above all else. He loved a good cuddle with his pups. Kirk was a proud grandfather and was always excited to see them, hear about them or talk about his grandchildren. He always anticipated their visits with excitement and looked forward to watching them grow and succeed.
Kirk loved the outdoors and was known to spend every minute he could in nature. Whether it was shooting and biking with his treasured friends Dusty and Vicki or simply being in his own backyard around a fire pit, he was at peace outside. A camper, a fisherman, a hunter and a lumberjack, Kirk also greatly enjoyed nature through birdsong and picturesque views of the forests with glistening snow in the branches. He also loved the sounds and the sights of the oceans, particularly the whales and dolphins as seen in his commemorative plates. Even animals not found in nature, especially dragons, were ever visible in his personal surroundings and decorations.
Kirk is survived by his sons, Boston Shaw of Portage and Connor Shaw of Madison; his brother, Rourke Shaw; his sister, Kendall Walker; his grandchildren, Darrell, Keyera, Tristen and Amaya; his very special and longtime friend, Angela K.; his step-brothers, Jim and David Wakeley; nieces, nephews and of course his beloved dogs, Charlie and Loki. He is also survived by numerous friends from Morrisonville and the United States Postal Service from which he retired in 2017 after 33 years of service.
Kirk was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Wakeley; his step-father, Dave Wakeley; his brother, Stephen Shaw; his father, Robert Shaw; and countless canine and feline friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held August 4th 2019 from 12.00 p.m. to 4.00 p.m., at the Frog Pond Bar and Grill in Morrisonville. There will be a medal ceremony to honor his years of service in the Marine Corps followed by a party in Kirk’s honor because he wanted you to have fun. A previous cancer survivor and proud veteran, his family suggests memorials and donations in his name be directed to the American Cancer Society and the Wounded Warrior Project as well as the Semperfifund. The Schroeder-Cress Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Online condolences can be made at cressfuneralservice.com