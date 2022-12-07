July 26, 1937—Dec. 3, 2022

MILWAUKEE/STOUGHTON—Sharron Faye Pickett, 85, of Milwaukee, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was undergoing rehabilitation services at a facility following a hip fracture she experienced in early October. After years of dealing with dementia and other medical issues, she had had enough. Sharron was born on July 26, 1937, in Stoughton, WI, the daughter of Alfred and Evelyn Havey. She was married to William S. Pickett, the father of her two sons. They divorced in 1987.

In the 1960s, Sharron did some commercial modeling for an advertising firm at which she was employed. This included bearing the title of “Miss Golden Goodness” in the late 1960s, with her at one point handing a Golden Goodness egg to famed Green Bay Packer quarterback Bart Starr as part of a promotional activity. Yes, there are pictures. She went back to work in the mid 1970s when the kids were in elementary school, at a time when most women didn’t really do that, and had a varied career that included many different jobs, from secretarial gigs to assisting elders in rehab care, to selling Christmas trees at Steins. Whatever her job, she was fiercely proud and always strove to be the best at whatever it was.

As anyone who knew her would attest, Sharron was one-of-a-kind, a character, and a real pip. A loud and proud Norwegian, she was born and raised on a farm and remained a farm girl at heart always, even after moving away and raising a family in the Milwaukee area (plus a year in Albuquerque, UFF DA). Over the years her hobbies and passions included volleyball, bowling, racquetball, Tom Jones, and gardening. Her favorite place to be was the center of attention. Many friends and family have shared innumerable laughs with her, even more beers, and lots of craziness at various events, parties, and her beloved Wisconsin State Fair every August. She loved Zaffiro’s pizza, Mama Mia’s lasagna, and tostadas (and margaritas) at Conejito’s. Her chicken enchilada recipe was beyond delicious (thank you Albuquerque), and she could bake an apple pie that would send you straight to heaven.

Sharron is survived by her two sons: Jim (husband Kevin) and Kevin; her siblings: Lauren Havey, Loretta Maly (Jerry) and Dennis Havey (Bonnie), and many cousins, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters: Penny Eifert and Marlene Spangler; and nephew, Jonathan Havey; niece, Sara Havey-Clark; and niece, Marcy Eifert.

Her funeral service will be at a church the family has been deeply connected to for many years, West Koshkonong Lutheran Church at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 9, 2022, at WEST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1911 Koshkonong Road Stoughton. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM until the service at the church on Friday. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. A lunch at the church will follow.

Sharron loved all kinds of flowers, with roses, tulips, and anything purple at the top of her list. Please contact Stoughton Floral 608-873-6173 if you would like to send flowers to the church.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

206 W. Prospect, P.O. Box 231, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244