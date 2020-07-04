Sharpee, Frances Mabel (Reierson)

SUN PRAIRIE – Frances Mabel (Reierson) Sharpee, age 97, passed away on July 2, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis. Frances was born on August 2,1922, in the township of Lowville, Wis. She was the third oldest of five children born to Walter and Mabel (Gunnelson) Reierson.
Frances graduated from Rio High School in 1940. Following high school, she attended Madison Area Technical College. She worked at the Rio Post office until she married. Frances was united in marriage to Curtis Perry Sharpee on Sept. 15, 1945 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio.
She devoted her life to her husband, children, and grandchildren. As a mother, she volunteered in her children’s classrooms, was their Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader and was always there to cheer them on in their extra-curricular activities.
She enjoyed playing cards, following sports and spending time with family and friends. Frances was a charter member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church where she was actively involved for many years.
Frances is survived by her son Steven Sharpee of Sun Prairie and daughter Sharon (Bradley) Pressentin of Middleton; four grandchildren Justin Sharpee, Brent (Dawn) Pressentin, Bryce (Jamie) Pressentin, Bridget (Joel) Ninmann; and five great grandchildren: Max and Avery Pressentin, Elliotte and Blake Ninmann; and Brooks Pressentin.
Frances was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Curtis Sharpee; her parents Walter and Mabel Reierson; four brothers William, Wilmer, Merlin, and Walter Duane Reierson; sisters-in-law Joyce Reierson and Rosemary Sharpee-Riebe; and brother in-law Earl Sharpee.
The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the staff of Agrace HospiceCare.
Due to the Dane County Coronavirus restrictions, the family will be having a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens, 1147 Clarmar Drive, Sun Prairie with Pastor Tim Hansen presiding. Live streaming will be available for friends and family that would like to be a part of services but are not able to attend in person.
Memorials may be made in Frances’ name to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Endowment fund, Agrace HospiceCare, or a nonprofit of your choice.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie
(608) 837-9054
