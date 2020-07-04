Sharpee, Frances Mabel (Reierson)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUN PRAIRIE – Frances Mabel (Reierson) Sharpee, age 97, passed away on July 2, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis. Frances was born on August 2,1922, in the township of Lowville, Wis. She was the third oldest of five children born to Walter and Mabel (Gunnelson) Reierson.

Frances graduated from Rio High School in 1940. Following high school, she attended Madison Area Technical College. She worked at the Rio Post office until she married. Frances was united in marriage to Curtis Perry Sharpee on Sept. 15, 1945 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio.

She devoted her life to her husband, children, and grandchildren. As a mother, she volunteered in her children’s classrooms, was their Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader and was always there to cheer them on in their extra-curricular activities.

She enjoyed playing cards, following sports and spending time with family and friends. Frances was a charter member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church where she was actively involved for many years.