WICHITA, Kan. - Sharon L. Mitchell, 74, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Wichita, KS. She was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Mitchell; father, Robert Connelly; and sister, Joyce Aguilar. Sharon is survived by her children, Michelle Romo (Raphael), Bradley LeClair (Colleen Quinn), and Tony Mitchell (April); sisters, Laura Ackerman (Michael) and Tracy Faucett (Rick); grandchildren, Samantha Romo, Anthony Mitchell, Alexander Mitchell, Abraham Mitchell, and Annabelle Mitchell; and niece, Tricia Zinger (Mark).