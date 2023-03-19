April 19, 1944—March 14, 2023

MADISON—Sharon L. McCarthy, age 78, passed away on March 14, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 19, 1944, to parents Peter and Regina (Leary) Burns.

Sharon married Dean McCarthy on May 7, 1966, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Madison, WI. She was employed with UW Madison for 35-plus years until she later retired from there. Sharon enjoyed traveling, going on her gambling trips, playing bridge and euchre, and going to dinner with her family and friends.

Sharon is survived by her two children: Patrick McCarthy and April Roeben; four grandchildren: Alyssa, Zackery, Alixandria, Madilyn; four great-grandchildren; brother, Peter (Jeanie) Burns; and many nieces and nephews. She is further survived by her best friend gang: Eileen Zimmerman and Kathy (Dennis) Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; parents, and by many siblings.

Sharon’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Agrace Hospice for their care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Rd, Madison. A visitation will be held on Monday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment will be held at Highland Memory Gardens.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

608-249-8257