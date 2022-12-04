April 16, 1941—Nov. 25, 2022

MONROE—Sharon Hunter, age 81, of Monroe WI, lost her long and brave battle with Alzheimer’s on Friday, November 25, 2022.

Sharon was born in Black River Falls, WI, on April 16, 1941, the daughter of Walter R. and Ruby (Johnson) Dill. Sharon attended the Pine Hill Country School and graduated from the Black River Falls High School in 1959. Sharon attended UW La Crosse and UW Stevens Point and graduated in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She student taught in the Sun Prairie school system and volunteered in the Waunakee school system. She then became a full-time educator with the Waunakee Community School system where she remained for 37 years until her retirement. After teaching for a few years, Sharon received her master’s degree in Primary Education from UW Madison.

Sharon grew up on the family farm in the Pine Hill area of Manchester Township in Jackson County, WI. This is where she cultivated her love for anything related to farming, nature, gardening, flowers, pets, music and so much more. Later in life she focused on spending her spare time split between the family farm and her love for travel. She had the opportunity to travel internationally to Canada, Japan, Switzerland, and Mexico. International travel was great, however her true love was visiting the national park and monument system. Her travels took her to many states including New York, Michigan, Illinois, South and North Dakota, Iowa, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, California, Idaho, Nevada, Alaska, and Arizona. Her absolute favorite destination was Jackson Hole Wyoming. She took many trips to see the Grand Tetons and Yellowstone in all its seasonal glory.

Sharon was an excellent cook/baker, enjoyed cooking for whoever stopped in for a meal and the many cookies and cupcakes for school events. She was an avid Badger and Packer fan watching games on TV or in person. She also enjoyed a wide variety of activities including bird watching, amateur storm chaser, fishing, hunting, watching bull riding and rodeo’s, became a serious rock hound and collector, took countless ATV and truck rides around the family farm to see how the crops were doing and spotting wildlife, attending NASCAR, motocross and local races, attended many country music and rock concerts, theatre productions, hiking in the State, County and Local park systems, and most of all spending time with family and friends.

Sharon proudly attended and supported every sporting, musical, theater, science fair and marching band event for her three children and two grandchildren throughout their high school and college years.

Sharon raised her three children into adulthood by herself while working fulltime. She created a great home for her family full of love and life experiences. Throughout her life Sharon touched thousands of souls and will be remembered by all of them for her kindness, generosity, and willingness to listen and help whenever needed. She was a caregiver and advocate for her parents which allowed them to remain on the family farm.

Sharon is lovingly survived by her three children, a daughter, Kimberly R. Hunter (Monroe); sons: Joseph J. (Ann) Hunter (Monroe) and Steven T. (Susanne B.) Hunter (Lodi); along with his two grandsons: John W. Hunter (Middleton) and Neil H. Hunter (Lodi).

Memorials are suggested in Sharon’s name to the Monroe SSM Hospice Home, the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge or to the National Park System.

The Newcomer Funeral Home of Monroe is assisting the family in their time of need. There will be a private family service and inurnment in Riverside Cemetery in Black River Falls, WI. A celebration of life will be held later date in Black River Falls.

Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net.