Oct. 11, 1940 – March 20, 2023

DEERFIELD — Born to Richard and Mary Walmer on Oct. 11, 1940, at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Sharon carried a sense of adventure throughout her life and lived her life boldly and fearlessly. She traveled the world with her Army family and settled down to attend high school in Puyallup, Wash.; a place she held in her heart, long after she moved away to pursue other adventures.

Discouraged by the lack of educational opportunities for women, she put off her college education and began work in Tacoma, Wash., where she met Byron Buchli who whisked her away to sunny southern Wisconsin. The pair were married for over 50 years and were true partners, supporting each other and raising their children in Deerfield.

Sharon was a supportive, loving wife and was so proud of her children who knew that in every one of their school activities or life decisions, she was in their corner cheering them on. Sharon was civic-minded and believed in the importance of giving back to her community. She served on the Deerfield School Board and was a founder of the Deerfield Public Library. Always up for an intellectual challenge, Sharon went back to college and earned her Pharmacy degree in 1981; finally satisfying her need to study math and science. Sharon was a long-time owner of the Deerfield Pharmacy where she was a downtown Deerfield institution and loved spending time with, and getting to know, her clients.

Sharon was an amazing gardener, spending countless hours planting daffodil bulbs and rearranging hostas. She also enjoyed creating art, whether it was jewelry, watercolors, ink, oils, or photography. She saw beauty in the world and took joy in capturing it and sharing her vision with her family and friends.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Byron Buchli; their children, Richard (Deb) Buchli and Kathy Buchli (Arlen Harris); their grandchildren, Justin Buchli and Kayli Buchli; and her sister, Michelle (John) Morrell.

Sharon would not have wanted a formal service. In lieu of gifts, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Wisconsin. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson Street

(608) 873-4590