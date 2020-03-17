Shannon, Thomas R.

Shannon, Thomas R.

DEFOREST - Thomas R. Shannon passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Due to the current health crisis, the Mass of Christian Burial has been postponed. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled for a later date.

Service information

Mar 20
Visitation
Friday, March 20, 2020
9:00AM-12:00PM
St. Olaf Catholic Church
623 Jefferson Street
DeForest, WI 53532
Mar 20
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, March 20, 2020
12:00PM
St. Olaf Catholic Church
623 Jefferson Street
DeForest, WI 53532
