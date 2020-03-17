Shannon, Thomas R.

You have free articles remaining.
DEFOREST - Thomas R. Shannon passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Due to the current health crisis, the Mass of Christian Burial has been postponed. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled for a later date.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Windsor/DeForest Chapel
6924 Lake Road
608-846-4250
To send flowers to the family of Thomas Shannon, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 20
Visitation
Friday, March 20, 2020
9:00AM-12:00PM
9:00AM-12:00PM
St. Olaf Catholic Church
623 Jefferson Street
DeForest, WI 53532
623 Jefferson Street
DeForest, WI 53532
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 20
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, March 20, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
St. Olaf Catholic Church
623 Jefferson Street
DeForest, WI 53532
623 Jefferson Street
DeForest, WI 53532
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.