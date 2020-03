Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

DeFOREST - Thomas R. Shannon, age 59, passed away on March 11, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 623 Jefferson Street, DeForest. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass.