Shannon, Thomas L.

MUSCODA — Thomas L. Shannon, age 90, of Muscoda, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg. He was born June 1, 1930, in Richland County, the son of Donald and Mertie Shannon.

He was married on May 24, 1952, to Mary A. Muldowney. Thomas did plastering, farming, and also sold insurance. He enjoyed the insurance business, the trucks going in and out of the quarry, his birds, family, and traveling with his wife Mary.

Survivors include two daughters, Cherie Shannon Werla of Loganville, Wis., Mary Carol (Richard) Bindl of Spring Green, Wis.; four grandchildren, Brandon Werla of LaValle, Wis., Kyle (Amanda) Werla of Loganville, Wis., Kevin (Julia) Bindl of Richland Center, Wis., Karen (Tyler) Dumke of Marshall, Wis.; nine great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; and his brother James Shannon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Plain Fire and EMS or Agrace Hospice of Fitchburg. A private family viewing will be held at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home with Christian burial to follow in the St. John's Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.