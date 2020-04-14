Shanks, Alan B.

Al graduated from Prairie du Sac High School, class of 1957. Following High School, Al attended college courses in Minneapolis while working for Midway Airlines. He returned to his hometown of Merrimac where he would own and operate a grocery store. It was there he met the love of his life, Cynthia G. Zielinski; they married Sept. 20, 1968. Together, they raised their family in Merrimac and Al soon took a Deputy Position with the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Department in 1972. Two years later, Al made a bid for Sheriff and was elected. He served the residents and Sauk County until 1986. With the Sheriff’s Dept., Al worked alongside his wife, Cindy, as she worked as Jail Matron and Clerical Secretary for the county’s detectives. During his tenure with the county, he helped to charter the counties 911 telephone system. Following his service with the Sheriff’s Dept., he was appointed by Governor Thompson as the Director of the State’s Emergency Management, until his retirement in 2004. While working for the county and the state, he also held positions as the Fire Chief of the Merrimac Fire Department for 25 years plus, President of the Sauk Prairie School Board, Founding Member of the Badger State Sheriff’s Assoc., Merrimac Village President and a member of the Baraboo Masonic Lodge 34.