STOUGHTON - David A. “Dave” Shanklin, age 73, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was born April 13, 1946 in New London, to the late Arthur and Wilma (Radloff) Shanklin. Dave married the love of his life Cynthia Jane Pruefer on October 12, 1963 at the Old Stone Church in Rockton, Ill. He was a hard-working husband and father. He was a union carpenter before changing careers to become a small business owner of trucking companies for 33 years. Dave loved going south to the ocean, reading his Bible.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Cynthia; four children, David (Linda) Shanklin, Marijane (Dennis) Swenson, Todd (Tammy) Shanklin, Brent Shanklin; mother-in-law, Betty Jane Pruefer, age 101; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and one on the way in December; several cousins and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Alvin William Pruefer, Sr.; his brother, Richard Shanklin; grandson, David Curtis Shanklin; his grandparents, Frank and Ethel Radloff; and several other relatives.
A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 Hwy B, Stoughton with Rev Scott Geister-Jones and Rev Paula Geister Jones presiding. Visitation will be from 4 – 7 p.m. on Tue June 11, 2019 at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect St. Stoughton, and also from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Wed. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery South. A luncheon will follow the burial at the church.
Dave loved the Lord, and worshiped every morning. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church for 46 years.
Thank you to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, especially Dr. Ubha and staff, the UW Hospital, Stoughton Hospital, Agrace HospiceCare, and all Doctors for their love and compassionate care. Dave and Cindy would like to thank Pastor Paula and Pastor Scott (his buddy), Sandy Miller and Brenda Kasmar for their love and compassion.