STOUGHTON - David A. “Dave” Shanklin, age 73, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was born April 13, 1946, in New London, to the late Arthur and Wilma (Radloff) Shanklin. Dave married the love of his life, Cynthia Jane Pruefer, on October 12, 1963, at the Old Stone Church in Rockton, Ill. He was a hard-working husband and father. He was a union carpenter before changing careers to become a small business owner of trucking companies for 33 years. Dave loved going south to the ocean and reading his Bible. He was an avid go-cart racer and won many trophies, and he also raced stock cars. Dave also loved watching the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Cynthia; 4 children, David (Linda) Shanklin, Marijane (Dennis) Swenson, Todd (Tammy) Shanklin, Brent Shanklin; mother-in-law, Betty Jane Pruefer, age 101; brothers-in-law, Donald Pruefer Sr. and Alvin Pruefer Jr.; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way in December; several cousins and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Alvin William Pruefer Sr.; his brother, Richard Shanklin; grandson, David Curtis Shanklin; his grandparents, Frank and Ethel Radloff; cousins, Lowell “Pete” Shanklin, Jay DeGodt, Al Shanklin; aunts, uncles, several cousins and other relatives.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 Hwy B, Stoughton, with Rev. Scott Geister-Jones and Rev. Paula Geister Jones presiding. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton, and also from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be at Lutheran Cemetery South. A luncheon will follow the burial at the church.
Dave loved the Lord, and worshiped every morning. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church for 46 years.
Thank you to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, especially Dr. Ubha and staff, the UW Hospital, Stoughton Hospital, Agrace HospiceCare, and all Doctors for their love and compassionate care. Dave and Cindy would like to thank Pastor Paula and Pastor Scott (his buddy), Sandy Miller, Brenda Kasmar, and several other relatives and friends for their love and compassion.
