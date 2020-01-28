Shalkham, Sandra L.

MADISON - Sandra L. Shalkham, age 70, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Waunakee Manor. A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

