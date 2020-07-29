Shalabi, Peggy J.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SAUK CITY — Peggy J. Shalabi, 75, of Sauk City, Wis., died unexpectedly but peacefully at her new home in Dubuque, Iowa, after spending a lovely summer evening with her family.

She was born Peggy Jean Goltz on Nov. 5, 1944, in Green Bay, Wis., the third of four children born to her parents, Lloyd and Lucille Goltz.

Peggy was an active child and was fond of sharing the fact that she was the fastest runner in her grade school.

This athletic streak led her to pursue physical education as her major in college (the first person in her immediate family to attend), first at Suomi College in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and then at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse.

It was while attending UW-La Crosse that she met George Shalabi — the love of her life — whom she would eventually marry in 1967.

After marrying, Peggy and George both found jobs in the Sauk Prairie, Wis., area and moved there to begin their careers and start a family. They were life-long residents until last year, when they moved to Dubuque, Iowa, to be closer to their eldest daughter.

Peggy and George had two strong, adventurous daughters, Leslie and Samia, who are carrying on their parents' legacy of warmth, hospitality and joy in their own unique ways.