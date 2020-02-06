Shalabi, George Kamel

He left Haifa in June of 1962 on a ship with a suitcase of clothes and the equivalent of a couple of hundred dollars in his pocket.

At the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, he began working on his chemistry degree. And at a party in 1964, he met Peggy Goltz, whom he would eventually marry on July 1, 1967.

After they graduated, they both found jobs in the Sauk-Prairie, Wisconsin area and moved there to settle and start a family.

George found work at the Badger Army Ammunition plant in 1967 and worked there in various environmental and chemical engineering capacities until he retired in 2000.

With a wide variety of interests and passions, George had a very active retirement. At the age of 65 he took up cycling and completed several long-distance bike tours. He also began to develop his skills as a woodcarver and was fond of carving walking sticks. He was part of an active hiking group and hiked all over Sauk County. He loved drinking tea, reading the newspaper and completing the crossword puzzle each day at his favorite cafe -- the Blue Spoon in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin.

He was also on the board of the St. Vincent de Paul Sauk Prairie and spent many hours volunteering at the store in Sauk City. And he was a member of the Sauk Prairie Rotary Club for many years.