SUN PRAIRIE - Sheryl Ann "Sherry" Shaft, age 67, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Sun Prairie, Wis. She was born on Aug. 25, 1951, in Little Falls, Minn., daughter to Leo and Lucille (LeBlanc) Bolster. Sherry grew up on Pierz Fish Lake on what is known today as Bolster Point. Pierz Lake is where she met her husband, James C. Shaft; they were married on June 22, 1974 in Pierz, Minn.
Sherry graduated in 1969 from Pierz High School in Pierz, Minn., and then later graduated from the secretarial program at St. Cloud Vocational Technical School in 1970. Sherry worked at the University of Minnesota in the Women's Athletic Department from 1970 - 1977. She also worked for Rhone-Poulenc, which became Danesco, for 28 years. Sherry retired from Danesco in 2005.
After retiring, Sherry volunteered at Burke Town Hall as a voting poll worker. She also served as secretary and was a past president and vice president of the Madison Rose Society. Sherry was also an active member of the Milwaukee Rose Society. She was a certified consulting rosarian and certified judge for the American Rose Society (ARS). She was a master gardener and spent many hours volunteering at Olbrich Botanical Gardens and at rose related activities. She had been growing roses for over 30 years and grew around 300 rose bushes in her garden.
Sherry kept busy with many hobbies. She enjoyed sewing and had a business named "Sew Rosy Designs" that allowed her to showcase her talents as a quilter and seamstress. She enjoyed collecting dolls and sewing clothes for her dolls. Sherry was an avid golfer and was a member of the Monona Women's Golf League for many years.
She loved spending time with her husband, Jim. Sherry and Jim enjoyed biking, skiing, and attending baseball games with family and friends. They also liked traveling throughout the United States, Costa Rica and Europe.
Sherry is survived by her husband, Jim, of 44 years of marriage; her sisters, Karen (Roger) Kuklok of Royalton, Minn. and Janice (Ronald) Kuklok of Pinehurst, N.C.; and her brother, Kenneth (Colette) Bolster of Dassel, Minn. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 12 noon, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. The committal service for Sherry will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the CRYSTAL LAKE CEMETERY, 3816 Penn Ave. N., Minneapolis. A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at the chapel.
