MADISON—Louise Elaine (Johnson) Shafer Upson, came into the world in Madison, on Dec. 20, 1945. She graduated from East High School in 1964. Her brief marriage to Robert Shafer gave Louise the love of her life, her daughter, Sheri Lynn.
Louise moved to California where she met and married Barry Upson. With Barry, she traveled the world, stayed in the best hotels, and enjoyed life in the fast lane. Life was good to Louise… until it wasn’t. Her daughter, Sheri, developed cancer and passed away in 2016. Louise never recovered from the loss. She returned to the Madison area, eventually moving to Heritage Senior Living, where she passed away on Dec. 27, 2018.
Louise is survived by her sisters, Doris Montague and Lynn (Dick) Mueser; brother, Robert A. Johnson (Mary McMurray); and three grandchildren, Jordan, Taylor, and Jacob Clement.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at HERITAGE SENIOR LIVING, 6234 Maywood Ave., Middleton, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Online condolences may be made a www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson-Camacho Mount Horeb
Funeral & Cremation Care
500 N. 8th St.
(608) 437-5077