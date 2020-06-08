Seymour, Robyn (McKinney)

MCFARLAND - Robyn (McKinney) Seymour, 58, of McFarland, Wis., passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, after a battle with cancer. Robyn was born in Mountain Home, Idaho, to Richard and Carmen (Williams) McKinney (Burlington, Wis.). Robyn attended UW-Madison where she earned a B.S. degree in Geology and Geophysics. She also attended UC Berkeley for further education in Hydro-Geology and held a Certified Professional Geology designation. Robyn married Mark Seymour in 1990 in Lake Tahoe, Calif. Mark and Robyn settled in McFarland, Wis., where Robyn founded Seymour Environmental Services. She was the owner/operator from 1996 to present. Robyn enjoyed her hobby farm and loved all of her animals. A private celebration of life will be held at a future date. Robyn will be deeply missed by her family, friends and many clients.