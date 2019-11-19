DAVIS, CALIF. - Steven Jon Seybold, beloved son of Robert and Patricia Seybold passed away suddenly from a heart condition on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Sacramento Sutter Hospital. Steven was born on Oct. 14, 1959, in Madison, Wis. and was raised in Madison. He was a 1977 graduate of Madison Memorial High School. Before he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a B.S. degree in Forestry, he studied a year at the University of Freiburg, Germany where his future focus of combining science with forestry became his career path. Over those years, beside being a scholar, he was an accomplished musician, excelling on clarinet. He set a high bar for his younger brothers. For graduate school, Steven enrolled at University of California-Berkeley, receiving a Ph.D. in Forest Entomology specializing in the pine bark beetle. Dr. Seybold completed postdoctoral work at the University of Nevada-Reno and was on the faculty of the University of Minnesota-St. Paul for several years before returning to California. Dr. Seybold currently was a Research Entomologist with emphasis on chemical ecology of forest insects for the USDA Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Research Station and was a lecturer at the University of California-Davis. Steven was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and Phi Kappa Phi honor societies. He will be greatly missed by his current and former doctoral students and international colleagues. He was a collector by nature, collecting and categorizing all he found beginning with butterflies before he was four to rocks, coins, and stamps. He loved the outdoors and loved sharing it with his daughters. Steven is survived by his cherished daughters, Emily Jane and Natalie Ann Seybold; their mother, Julie Tillman; his heartbroken mother, Patricia; his brothers, Russel and Richard (Julie); nieces, nephew, aunts, uncle, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert, in 1996 who always encouraged him to approach science creatively. Services are to be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Saint James Church in Davis, Calif. with interment at a later date near his father at Forest Hill Cemetery, Madison. Memorials in Steven’s name may be made to the American Heart Association, National Parks Conservation Association, or the Entomology and Nematology Student Support fund at the University of California-Davis.
