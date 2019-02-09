DEERFIELD - Steven L Sewell, age 69, died on Feb 7, 2019, after a short illness, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on Feb 18, 1949, to Lyle and Betty Sewell.
Steven is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Jason, Shane, Josh, Joel (Michelle) and Ashley; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, Rick (Sue); sister, Sandy (Bill); nieces and nephews; and other relatives too numerous to mention. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Steven's life will be held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at the DEERFIELD FIRE DEPARTMENT, 305 N. Industrial Park Road. Please share your memories of Steven at www.CressFuneralService.com.