Try 1 month for 99¢

DEERFIELD - Steven L Sewell, age 69, died on Feb 7, 2019, after a short illness, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on Feb 18, 1949, to Lyle and Betty Sewell.

Steven is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Jason, Shane, Josh, Joel (Michelle) and Ashley; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, Rick (Sue); sister, Sandy (Bill); nieces and nephews; and other relatives too numerous to mention. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

A celebration of Steven's life will be held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at the DEERFIELD FIRE DEPARTMENT, 305 N. Industrial Park Road. Please share your memories of Steven at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

201 Bue St., Deerfield

(608) 764-5369

Celebrate
the life of: Sewell, Steven L.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.