FITCHBURG—James Albert “Jim” Sewell passed away on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. He was born on Nov. 25, 1947, in Redford, Mich. Jim was a proud son of Detroit, and graduated from University of Michigan with a masters degree in architecture. He married Sara Stubbins in 1973, and had two children, Debbie and Diane (Sing).
In 1976, he became Wisconsin’s first preservation architect, serving people throughout the state in his position at the State Historical Society of Wisconsin. He was a significant voice in projects involving Taliesin, the Wisconsin State Capitol, UW Red Gym, Milwaukee’s Third Ward, and countless other architectural treasures. Later in life, he married Lucy Mathiak and became a father to her sons, Nate and Andrew. Jim had a passion for life and enjoyed gardening, working on cars, and serving the community of All Saints Lutheran Church.
Jim is survived by his daughters, Debbie and Diane; sons, Nate and Andrew; favorite grandchildren, Olivia Sing, Avery Sing, and Jayden Stabler; former spouses, Sara Stubbins and Lucy Mathiak; beloved companion, Mary Georgeff; and dogs, Dee-Z and Max. He is remembered with love by numerous friends, colleagues, and many others for whom he was a surrogate father. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Bernice Sewell; stepmother, Mary Sewell; and sister, Janet Chapin.
A memorial service will be held at ALL SAINTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2951 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, and at the church from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim’s name, may be made to All Saints Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
